Irma storm preps in FL hit home for many in AL

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham resident Madison Elkin checked in with her mother, Paulette, Tuesday.

Paulette, lives in an unincorporated part of Miami-Dade County, just north of Miami, along with the rest of Elkin’s immediate family.

Elkin said her family still lives in the same condominium where they rode out Hurricane Andrew in 1992, and Wilma in 2005.

“I remember spending nights sleeping in the hallways,” Elkin said. “[During] Wilma, we lost power for about a week. My friends lost power for three. We couldn’t leave our neighborhood because it was completely flooded out.”

Since then, South Florida has not been directly hit by a hurricane.

“My family has had category 1’s, tropical storms that have gone through,” Elkin said. “Every single time, I get really nervous and ask them if they’re going to prepare, and they say, ‘Nah, we’re fine. We have some water. It’s going be OK.'”

Today, Elkin said, things were different.

“I never panic,” Paulette Elkin told CBS42 Tuesday. “But for whatever reason, this time, I don’t have a good feeling about it, and I’m borderline scared.”

Paulette Elkin said she decided to stay inside Tuesday, to avoid the throngs of people rushing to grocery stores, gas stations, and hardware stores to prepare for the storm.

“People are probably going a little overboard,” said Darcelle Hall, who recently moved from Birmingham to the Miami area. “I’ve seen people with shopping carts just loaded with water, just taking as much as they possibly can. So it’s been kind of a panic.”

Hall grew up in Jasper and said she is used to preparing for severe weather. She said there were no crowds when she went to buy supplies Monday morning, but by afternoon, stores were packed.

While lines stretch through stores, and in some cases, around blocks, in coastal Florida communities, people in central Florida are dealing with similar circumstances.

Kayla Woods, who moved to Orlando from Birmingham this year, visited three grocery stores Tuesday afternoon and was still unable to purchase water or supplies.

“I think people got freaked out with (Hurricane) Harvey and the flooding, and how long the power’s out for those people, and they’re not wanting to take any chances,” Woods said.

Woods said she does not plan to evacuate the Orlando area, but she has contacted a local shelter, where she is considering riding out the storm.

“I’ve been through plenty of tornadoes,” Woods said. “I feel like a tornado, you know, it’s fast. It comes through and it’s gone. You might lose power, but it’s not like major flooding. I guess i’m just mainly worried about the flooding.”