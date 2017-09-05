Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing girl

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing girl, according to a release from the department.

Ariell Janise Matthews, 12, of Oak Grove was reported missing by her mother on September 3. Her mother told authorities that her daughter had walked out of their house after they had argued about Matthews communicating with adult men on social media, and the mother had taken away her electronic devices, according to the release.

Matthews stands about 5’6″ and weighs about 256 pounds. She was last seen in a gray t-shirt and red, black and white pajama pants.

Anyone with information on Matthews’s location is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450.