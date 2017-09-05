Luther Strange writes letter encouraging Congress to pass Trump’s agenda

(WIAT) — Republican Senator Luther Strange is voicing his frustrations at the failure of Congress to accomplish President Trump’s agenda.

Strange says he is discouraged by the Senate’s inability to get things done to pass the Trump Agenda, which includes building a border wall, defunding Planned Parenthood, and providing tax relief to the American people.

The Republican Senator says while he served as Attorney General, he was able to tackle tough problems and that’s what the American people want legislators to do in Washington.

“What I’m announcing today is that I’m sending a letter to the majority leader and minority leader of the United States Senate asking them to do away with the filibuster rule for the legislation,” Strange said. “I’ve already voted to do that when it comes to judicial nominees and cabinet officials. I think now given the obstructionism we are facing from both sides of the aisle in some cases, certainly, from the Democrats, this is a necessary step.”

Strange will deliver the letter to his colleagues in Washington today. Read the full memo below: