Man found in truck struck by train dies from gunshot wounds

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One person has died from gunshot wounds after being found in a truck on train tracks.

According to Sgt. Walker with Birmingham Police, officers responded to shot spotters in the area. The system sensors gunshots and alerts police. Officers then noticed a truck on the train tracks at the intersection of Pearson Avenue and 15th Way Southwest. Before officers could get to the truck, it was struck by a train.

The train was a Norfolk Southern train heading north. It was stopped a few blocks down the tracks.

The male victim inside the vehicle was taken to UAB Hospital where he later died from gunshot wounds. There was also a dog in the vehicle who was unharmed during the incident.

