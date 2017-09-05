Transportation options abound ahead of Crimson Tide’s first home gameday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Next Saturday, the Alabama Crimson Tide will take on the Fresno State Bulldogs in Tuscaloosa for their first home game of the season at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

There are a few new things Alabama fans will notice when they get to T-town. There are now three lanes open for traffic along Interstate 20-59 in Cottondale. The road work in the construction zone is finished after about three years.

Crimson Tide fan Nicole Pissanos is glad she won’t have to fight work zone construction when she travels from Hueytown to Tuscaloosa for game day.

“It has been a really long time and I am sure everybody’s really excited about all three lanes being open,” Pissanos said. “And it’s going to make it easier for us local folks traveling to the game, taking the back roads, and they won’t be so crowded anymore.”

Construction along McFarland Boulevard at the interstate has also been finished. Fans can also use services like Uber, taxis, Joy Ride and golf carts to get to the stadium to get dropped off.

Nick Frenz, Associate Director of Event Management and Transportation, says the University of Alabama just wants to give football fans the best game day experience possible.

“The biggest thing we want is the fans to have a positive experience. Our parking lots are open at 7 a.m., we want to make sure that when they get here they are not hitting a line anywhere,” Franz said. “The ability to get here and get in the parking lot and get parked and hop on a bus.”

Fans like Pissanos are looking forward to not having to drive through road construction on the way to the game.

“It has been a hassle. I drive here a lot to Tuscaloosa and it has been a pain in the neck,” Pissanos said. “But now it’s smooth sailing and the roads look great, and they drive really good so that’s exciting.”