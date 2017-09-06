1 transported to hospital following domestic dispute between father and son

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — One man was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head following a domestic dispute.

DeKalb County Sheriff’s responded to a call about a dispute between a father and son with shots fired on Tuesday. Officers arrived at the residence on County Road 739 in Henagar to find a 24-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Deputies arrested the father, 53-year-old Scott K. Slaton of Henagar, for obstructing government operations and resisting arrest.

The victim underwent surgery at the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.