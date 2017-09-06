Birmingham becomes hub for football teams fleeing Irma

UAB fans watch their team take on Marshall at Legion Field during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2014, in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/John Amis)

(WIAT) — Two football games have found a home at Birmingham’s Legion Field after Hurricane Irma forced schools to take refuge.

Florida International University’s scheduled home opener against Alcorn State was supposed to be played on Saturday night in Miami until the city was forced to evacuate due to the oncoming storm.

Later on Wednesday, UAB also announced that Georgia Southern’s game against New Hampshire would also be hosted on the Blazers’ home turf. Mark Ingram, UAB’s athletic director, wrote that the helping hand was an easy decision in a press release.

“This is about people helping people,” Ingram stated. “We want everyone to be as safe as possible and extending the offer to play at Legion Field is in the best interest of both teams. The UAB Department of Athletics has benefitted from the help of thousands of people over the last few years so this is just one small way to pay it back.”

The Georgia Southern game starts at 3 p.m., and is followed by the Alcorn State game at 6 p.m.

