DACA supporters rally at UAB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – DACA supporters rallied on UAB’s campus Wednesday, hoping to educate others about the benefits of the program.

DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) protects thousands of immigrants from deportation if they were brought into the United States as children. The Trump Administration rescinded it Tuesday.

Eight ‘Dreamers’ – those who benefit from the program – spoke at the rally which attracted hundreds of people to the amphitheater behind UAB’s Hill Student Center.

“I wanted people to know there’s a different standpoint,” said Brandon Vela, one of the dreamers who spoke at the event. “Step in our shoes, and you know DACA is not: oh it’s just a paper that they give to people that come here illegally. No, this is more than that. This is literally a permission to live.”

Two UAB sorority sisters, Mari Cruz and Diana Martinez-Garcia, organized the event in just three days.

“This is no longer about whether you stand with the right wing or the left wing,” Martinez-Garcia said. “This is about humanity. This is about compassion. This is about people understanding that these are real people that are affected.”