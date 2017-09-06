Father and son arrested after brawl at Bama-FSU game depicted in viral video

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Two Alabama men were arrested Saturday night in Atlanta during the Crimson Tide Florida State University football game after they were involved in a melee.

The brawl happened inside the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium and was caught on video from a cell phone.

Police arrested Charles Kraver and his son, Charles Kraver, Jr., both from Alabama. The two suspects are charged with battery.

Some University of Alabama students watching the video on campus Wednesday were wondering where was security when this fight broke out. Sophomore student Tim Derrington was not at the game, but has many questions and feels things could have been handled better.

“I think there should be more security and more officers who are better prepared to deal with angry fans,” Derrington said.

His friend and Alabama student Baryn Rasberry agrees.

“Maybe the security was a problem because they really didn’t have anyone who rushed to stop it,” Rasberry said. “It looked like it was mostly fans trying to stop it and pull him off, which is probably not the best way to handle it.”

During the brawl, a woman was slammed to the ground and was taken to the hospital with an injury.