Hurricane Irma forces FIU, Alcorn State game to Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — FIU’s home opener will get played, a long way from home.

The Panthers will meet Alcorn State on Friday night in Birmingham, Alabama. The game was to be played Saturday night in Miami, but had to be moved because of the anticipated impact of Hurricane Irma.

FIU will leave for Alabama on Thursday, and has secured all the charter flights, buses and hotel rooms it will need to accommodate the travel party. There are plans in place for the Panthers to stay in the Birmingham area through the weekend — if Irma keeps them from returning safely to Miami.

If the game was not moved to a neutral site, it would have been unlikely to be rescheduled.