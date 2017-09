MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As Hurricane Irma moves through the Caribbean, people across the Gulf Coast aren’t taking any chances.

Many local stores are seeing a rush on supplies, especially bottled water.

News 5 stopped by the Walmart Supercenter on the I-65 Service Road Wednesday morning and found empty shelves on the water aisle.

The store posted a sign that said it was expecting a water delivery by 8:00 a.m.