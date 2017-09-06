Patients being evacuated from Florida Keys to Gadsden hospital

(WIAT) — Lower Keys Medical Center is evacuating patients tonight with plans to eventually move them to Gadsden Regional Medical Center, according to CNN.

The hospital is planning to get its patients on a North Carolina National Guard C-130 that will take them to Naval Air Station Key West’s Boca Chica Airfield before making the trek to Gadsden.

The Monroe County Fire Rescue and Key West Fire Rescue are planning to pilot the aircraft.

The other two hospitals in the County, Mariners Hospital and Fisherman’s Hospital, are making decisions on when to close by the end of Wednesday afternoon.