UAB students show support for ‘Dreamers’ with DACA Solidarity Rally

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Student plan to hold a DACA Solidarity Rally on the campus of the University of Alabama at Birmingham on Wednesday.

The rally will take place outside of the Hill Student Center on University Boulevard.

Organizers of the rally say it is all about creating awareness for the importance of DACA.

One of the organizers is Diana Martinez Garcia who is a senior at UAB. She was a DACA recipient before getting her green card. Garcia says she was heartbroken after hearing the President’s announcement.

The UAB senior is concerned for her friends who are Dreamers. She says Wednesday’s rally is about creating awareness for DACA and showing support for Dreamers.

“I don’t feel like it’s a time to give up. Back in 2012 when Obama first enacted it, he didn’t just do it out of the kindness of his heart,” Garcia said. “It was big movements and activists that fought hard for it. So now is not the time to give up. We will continue to fight. We will write letters and spread awareness to make phone calls to congressman and senators.”

Garcia will graduate in April and plans to go to dental school. She says she would not be where she is today without DACA.

Wednesday’s rally is from is scheduled from noon until 2 p.m. For more information on the rally, visit the event page on Facebook here.