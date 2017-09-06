Voter registration deadline approaching for Senate runoff elections

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill is reminding voters in Alabama to register to vote in the Senate runoff elections in September.

The last day to register before the election is September 11th. Click here to register online.

The runoffs are on September 26th. The candidates on the ballot are Luther Strange and Roy Moore.

The winner of this election will be the Republican candidate in the Senate Special Election and will face Democratic candidate Doug Jones in December.