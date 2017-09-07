48-year-old grandson arrested, accused in brutal stabbing death of 88-year-old Ensley woman

ENSLEY, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police have arrested a man that they suspect of murdering his 88-year-old grandmother in Ensley, according to a release from the department.

Police arrived at a home on the 3200 block of Avenue D on Wednesday around 11:49 a.m. to find Doris Gooden lying on the bedroom floor covered with a bloody sheet, suffering from what reportedly appeared to be stab wounds to the body.

Officers spoke with the grandson, 48-year-old Sean Wilson, who reportedly called the police and told them that he was called to his grandmother’s residence by a neighbor who found her on the floor bleeding.

Police took Wilson into custody, and have arrested and charged him with murder. He is currently incarcerated in the Jefferson County Jail and is being held on $150,000 bond.