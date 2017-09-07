Bell gets endorsements from two former mayors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Birmingham mayor William Bell got two endorsements from former Magic City mayors Thursday.

Richard Arrington and Bernard Kincaid announced their support for Bell, an incumbent who will face Randall Woodfin in a runoff Oct. 3. Arrington served five terms from 1979-99. He was Birmingham’s first African American mayor. Kincaid followed, leading the city from 1999-2007.

The former leaders say Bell has been able to build a strong tax base, police department and public works department. They also brought attention to Bell’s accomplishments like securing the World Games in 2021.

“It’s important to us that people want to come back into the city,” Arrington said. “I remember as mayor people were leaving the city. Mayor Bell deserves credit. He has created a kind of city that people want to live in.”

“I’m very pleased with what has happened under Bell, what is going on under Bell in terms of economic development,” Kincaid said. “More than a billion dollars worth of economic development going on in the city. Population is growing.”