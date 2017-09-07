Florida evacuees flee to Central Alabama ahead of Irma

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Florida’s governor estimates 25,000 people have left the state ahead of Hurricane Irma. Some of those people are headed to Alabama.

Steve Miller is the Complex General Manager for both the Westin and Sheraton Hotels in downtown Birmingham. Miller tells CBS42 both hotels are booking up quickly.

“We took a look at the rooms we had available and we freed up all the rooms that we have,” Miller said. “We kept the same rates that we normally sell at this time, so we didn’t elevate any rates. We know folks coming in will more or less be with families and have pets so we’re both pet-friendly hotels already, but we’re making separate areas for that.”

Plenty of people from Florida are flying into Birmingham Shuttlesworth International Airport trying to escape what’s coming. Even those who live in Orlando, the middle of the state, are taking precautions.

Lynn Mueller tells CBS42 she’s extremely concerned about what’s going on back home.

“Chaos at home. There’s no water, everyone’s shopping, everyone’s getting gas, everyone’s preparing,” Mueller said. “They’re taking this one very seriously.”

Brittany Clifton flew into Birmingham from Orlando for business but says she plans on heading back home to stick out the storm there.

“We grew up in Florida, so we’re kind of use to hurricane preparations but this one is definitely way more extreme,” Clifton said. “So we’re planning and preparing a lot more even being central in Florida. We’re not on the coast, but it’s even more extreme.”

Flights out of Florida into the Birmingham Airport were pretty consistent on Wednesday, that’s expected to change in the coming days.