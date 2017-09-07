One Class at a Time: Concord Elementary School

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) – For this week’s One Class at a Time, I went to Concord Elementary School to surprise Alicia Smith with a thousand dollar check!

Smith is a 5th grade teacher at Concord Elementary. She tells us she wants to use her One Class at a Time grant to take her students on new adventures.

“Our kids don’t get as many field trips as we would like for them to have. We only have two a year. And this way, we can use skype. We can use online resources for them to be able to have those experiences they’re not going to get to have every day,” Smith explained.

Smith plans to purchase laptops the students can use for online field trips. She also hopes they can connect with other students around Alabama.

“When I’m using the skype component, I would like for them to talk to other students in different classrooms,” she explained. “I have a lot of friends that I went to school with at UAB that are across the state in Alabama. They teach obviously various grade levels and I would like for them to get to talk to them about math problems that they’re working on, novels they’re reading. Stuff like that.”

Smith is looking forward to using the new technology as soon as it arrives in her classroom. In the meantime, she has a message for our one class at a time sponsors.

“Thank you so so much. I cannot wait to use this money for my sweet babies!”

