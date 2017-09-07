Tuscaloosa Entertainment District allows fans more gameday options

TUSCALOOSA, Ala (WIAT) – Alabama Fans will soon have a new way to enjoy game days in a downtown Entertainment District. It’s a plan that will allow fans to have alcoholic beverages in the downtown Tuscaloosa area on game weekends during a trial phase of the project.

Tuscaloosa City Council President Cynthia Almond says despite her initial reservations, they will likely allow the district to continue to exist for the rest of the season if it doesn’t put the public’s safety at risk.

Tuscaloosa business owner Dan Robinson says the district will give local business the chance to welcome more customers.

“A lot of people have been coming here for years to go to football games, and quite honestly, they walk with blinders on. What we’re hoping is that if people can enjoy a beverage downtown and it’s a nice day, hopefully there will be some economic increase downtown with all the unique items that are here,” Robinson said.

The area includes the entire downtown business district and would allow fans to carry drinks in approved cups on city streets and sidewalks. The plan is in it’s trial phase right now and beings on September 15th.