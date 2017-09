TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department is investigating after finding a man shot to death Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the 3700 block of Willow Lane on a shooting around 10:50 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 35-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim died at the scene.

Homicide investigators are speaking with witnesses at this time.

WIAT will continue to bring you updates as more information becomes available.