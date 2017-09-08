Alabama inmates ask state Supreme Court to stop executions

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Two Alabama death row inmates are asking the state Supreme Court to halt their executions scheduled for next month.

Lawyers on Wednesday asked the Alabama Supreme Court to stop the executions since the 11th Circuit Court ordered hearings in a separate lawsuit challenging the humaneness of the state’s lethal injection procedure.

They argued the execution should not go forward while there’s a pending trial on the “constitutionality of the method of execution that the state intends to use.”

Jeffrey Lynn Borden is scheduled to be executed Oct. 5 for killing his wife, Cheryl Borden, and her father, Roland Harris, in 1993.

Torrey Twane McNabb is scheduled to be executed Oct. 19 for the 1997 killing of Montgomery police Officer Anderson Gordon.

