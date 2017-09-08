Auburn fans headed to Clemson game are trying to avoid Irma

(WIAT) — Auburn fans going to the Clemson game Saturday are keeping a close on eye Hurricane Irma as they travel east.

Lucas Norris from Vestavia is excited about the game. He’s driving to Atlanta Friday to catch a charter bus with 60 other Auburn fans. The charter will get him to South Carolina a couple of hours before the game. He plans to watch the game and head back right after.

Norris is well aware of the hurricane and wants to be out well before any potential bad weather.

“Go there and get out, like I said we will leave an hour after the game which puts us in Atlanta late at night,” Norris said. “I will stay over in Atlanta. I am sure we will get some traffic from Atlanta to Birmingham from people in Florida and all that coming up. I am sure there will tons of traffic. I am going to try to get out there as early and quickly as I can.”

Norris plans to be back in Vestavia on Sunday.

Auburn senior Kristi Clayton is also going to the game. She is driving with a friend and they’re leaving the school’s campus on Friday afternoon. They also plan to watch the game and head back to Auburn on Sunday.

“Definitely trying to get out before the storm,” Clayton said. “We are keeping an eye on it. Hopefully by Sunday, by leaving Sunday, we are able to avoid all the weather.”