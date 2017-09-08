CBS 42 College Football Preview: Alabama’s home opener, Auburn’s Pettway injured?

(WIAT) — The CBS 42 Sports team is on the road again this weekend!

We’re previewing Auburn’s clash with Clemson on the road, Alabama’s home opener, and, in a potentially huge loss for the Auburn offense tomorrow night, Chris Renkel reports sources tell him Auburn’s Kamryn Pettway is suffering an ankle injury and may not play in this Saturday’s game.

Watch the CBS 42 College Football Preview at the top of this post for everything you need to know before tomorrow’s games! And don’t forget to like us on Facebook for Facebook Lives from Clemson and Tuscaloosa tomorrow. Until then, watch the crew in Clemson’s Facebook Lives from Friday (they had a pretty fun time!):