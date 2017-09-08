Court says judge wrongly blocked minor’s abortion

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Court of Civil Appeals has overruled a judge who refused to give a minor permission for an abortion despite finding that she was mature enough to make the decision.

Judges ruled in favor of the girl and granted judicial consent for the procedure. A juvenile judge last month found that the girl was adequately mature, but ruled that an abortion was not in her best interest.

The appellate court said the judge misapplied the law which requires a finding that either the girl is adequately mature or that an abortion is in her best interest.

Alabama law requires minors to get permission from a parent, guardian or judge for an abortion.

This story has been corrected to show that the ruling came from the Alabama Court of Civil appeals, not the Alabama Supreme Court.