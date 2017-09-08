Eli Gold previews Alabama’s home opener with Fresno State

Published:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Crimson Tide will hold their home opener Saturday afternoon with Fresno State at 2:30pm inside Bryant Denny Stadium.

The Tide go in as a 43.5 point favorite after last weekend’s 24-7 victory over then No. 3 Florida State. However, they still have plenty of fundamentals they want to sharpen.

Four linebackers will be out for the game with injury. How does the defense replace them? Does Jalen Hurts need to show improvement from last weekend’s game? What will make Nick Saban happy in the post game press conference?

Listen to the above interview with the voice of the Crimson Tide, Eli Gold, as he answers those questions and more.

