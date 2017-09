TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — It was a big showdown Friday night on the high school gridiron between Gadsden City and Hewitt Trussville!

The matchup is our Jim Burke High School Game of the Week! Simone Eli was in Trussville, keeping up with the showdown between the Huskies and the Titans.

In the end, the Huskies prevailed, winning 38-24.

Watch all the game highlights in the video above!