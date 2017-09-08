Medical West’s Hoover Health Center helps patients suffering from joint pain

HOOVER, Ala. (CBS42 Community) – If you live with joint pain, you know how frustrating the feeling can be. Pain caused by sports injuries, arthritis, and normal wear and tear, can negatively impact your daily life.

Since opening in 2015, the Medical West Hoover Health Center has already treated over 6,000 patients. Many are treated by the two orthopedic surgeons. We caught up with Orthopedic Surgeon, Stephen Gould, MD., who tells us that because everyone is an athlete in their own way, everyone gets hurt.

“Everyone has pains that come up because of it. So we call it sports medicine, but it’s not just high school, college, or professional athletes who need attention,” Gould said.

When you see an orthopedic surgeon, is does not necessarily mean that you will need surgery. People who live in chronic pain have multiple treatment options.

“I would say the vast majority, about 85% of the things that people come in for, we can treat well without surgery! This is really encouraging,” said Gould.

If physical therapy and medicine does not take care of your problem, advances in technology have made surgery an easier option. Many patients benefit from orthoscopic surgery. Gould says that this is basically a technique of “going in with a small camera just like you would on the shoulder or the knee, anywhere like that, and you can see what’s torn or injured and repair it.”

For any problem, Gould says self-care is essential.

“It’s important to keep in mind to make time for yourself. We’re all so busy with our jobs and our kids and school and everything that it’s important to stay on top of things. If something’s bothering you, if something comes up that doesn’t feel right, it’s usually a good idea to check in with a doctor at that point,” said Gould.

The Hoover Health Center is attached to the freestanding emergency department located next to Sprouts in Hoover.

Click here for more information and to schedule an appointment with a doctor.