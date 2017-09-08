Political analyst Steve Flowers talks Governor’s race, Senate election

Political analyst Steve Flowers joined us Friday morning to discuss the latest on the governor’s race and the US Senate special election.
Those who have thrown their names in the hat for Governor include:
Mayor Tommy Battle
David Carrington
Stacy Lee George
Joshua Jones
Sen. Bill Hightower
John McMillan
Christopher Countryman
Sue Bell Cobb
Roy Moore is facing Luther Strange in a runoff for the US Senate seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. The winner of that election will face Doug Jones in the general election in December.