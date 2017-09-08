Rachel on the Road: Oasis Bar & Grill

COTTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT)–

Oasis Bar & Grill first opened doors back in 1951 as the High Way Cafe. Now 66 years later, the restaurant has maintained it’s family-owned traditions, menu and customers! Nearly everyone I met at the restaurant had been going there for more than 40 years!!

The customers come back for a lot of reasons – the servers know your name and your order. “Had nothing much changed,” Jerry Tingle says. “Everything’s still like it’s always been. ‘How long you think you’ve been coming here?’ I’d say probably 40 years. Wow.” Jerry and other customers told me there is nothing like this place. “The atmosphere really feels like home,” Fancy Nancy says. She got that nick name as a long time employee. “To me and to the customers, this is home. I know this because they are here every day.”

Right when the doors open at 10:30am “Crazy Eddie” or someone is typically at the door waiting. Lunch and dinner is served up everyday, and the most popular item is the cheese burger! Click HERE to go to their Facebook page for more information about the address, menu, customer reviews and hours of operation.

