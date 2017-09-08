Tuscaloosa PD conducting homicide investigation at Broadmoore Gardens

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation at the Broadmoore Gardens Apartment Complex.

Police found 25-year-old Decarlos McAlpine Jr. deceased inside his vehicle around 4 a.m. Friday morning.

According to Captain Gary Hood, officials received a call just before 4 a.m. on a shooting at Broadmoore Gardens. When officers arrived, they found McAlpine in his vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities are collecting evidence from the scene and interviewing several persons of interest.

WIAT will continue to bring you updates as more information becomes available.

