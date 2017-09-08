Two teens charged with capital murder in fatal shooting of 15-year-old Birmingham boy

Related Coverage 15-year-old boy shot and killed while walking in Ensley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) — Two teens have been charged in the shooting death of 15-year-old Terrius Hilliard.

Birmingham Police say Jhontaye Cobb and Aubrey King are both charged with capital murder after Hilliard was shot in the chest while walking down the street in Ensley Wednesday shortly before 5.

Police say the victim was walking along 15th Street Ensley shortly after 5 p.m. on Wednesday when a white Dodge charger pulled up next to him and someone inside started shooting at Hilliard. Hilliard and his friend ran, until he collapsed near 18th St and Ensley Ave. Investigators found multiple shell casings in the middle of 15th St.

Officers responded to find Hilliard lying on the sidewalk, shot in the chest. He was taken to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police a few hours later located and pursued a vehicle matching the description; it crashed near Ave I and 35th St Ensley. The suspects tried to flee on foot and all three occupants were taken into custody.

Both suspects are currently in the Jefferson County Jail on $250,000 bond.