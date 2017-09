AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — Auburn Universtiy has canceled classes for Monday, Sept. 11 due to expected impact of Hurricane Irma, according to a release from the school.

The Auburn area has been placed under a Tropical Storm Watch for the next 48 hours, according to the release, for a storm expected to bring strong winds and up to four inches of rain.

The university has offered tips for their students on their website, which can be seen here.