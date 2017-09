BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT): Birmingham Police are investigating after a teen was shot on Saturday, per Sgt. Shelton of Birmingham Police.

Around 7:30 P.M. Officers responded to the call of a person shot on the 200 block of 4th Court West. Upon arrival, officers found a 13 year old female suffering a single shot to the ankle. Shelton says her injuries are considered to be non-life threatening.

No suspect is in custody and officers are classifying this as an assault.