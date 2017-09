TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Crimson Tide has their home opener Saturday against Fresno State.

Follow along with our score updates:

1st Q:

(14:21) Jalen Hurts puts points on the board for ‘Bama with a TD. Score: 7-0, Alabama.

Second play from scrimmage … Jalen Hurts 55 yard TD run. Yup. #FRESNOvsBAMA — Simone Eli (@SimoneEli_TV) September 9, 2017

(8:24) Jalen Hurts passes to Hentges for 23 yds for a TD. 14-0, Alabama.

(4:03) Fresno State puts points on the board with a FG. Score: 14-3, ‘Bama.