BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT): A male faces life threatening injuries after a shooting in North Birmingham on Saturday, per Sgt. Bryan Shelton of Birmingham Police.

Shelton tells CBS 42 the male was shot on the 2000 block of Stouts Road. The male was transported to UAB Hospital.

Shelton says no suspects have been to taken into custody.

CBS42 will update as we receive more information.