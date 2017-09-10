‘Be well prepared,’ Gov. Kay Ivey warns Alabama ahead of Irma

CLANTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey says the state’s residents must take Hurricane Irma seriously as it approaches over the next couple days. Ivey emphasized that during a press conference Sunday at the Emergency Operations Center in Clanton. She and her team have monitored the storm since its early stages as a Tropical Storm.

“Because we’ve been preparing for this storm for some time, we already have a plan and a strategy,” she said. “We already have resources in place, and we are ready now that Hurricane Irma appears to be headed toward Alabama.”

Ivey previously issued a state of emergency that allowed personnel and resources to be available. On Sunday morning, the state’s EOC activated to Level 1 status. They have opened four operation centers along the eastern portion of the state.

“This is an all hands on deck event,” she said. “And all of our state’s agencies are working together to ensure the safety of all Alabamians and of those who have recently sought refuge in our state.”

Ivey authorized the National Guard to be deployed immediately for pre-storm preparation efforts and to respond once the storm arrives. She also authorized additional National Guard members to help out in Florida and said she has spoken to Florida Gov. Rick Scott and pledged any available resources to help him. She has been in contact with President Trump, and he has assured her that a team is in place to help the state should assistance be required.