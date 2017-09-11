Alabama EMA assisting Florida evacuees

CLANTON, Ala. (WIAT) — In addition to monitoring the situation across Alabama, emergency management officials at the EMA operations center are coordinating with officials in Florida.

EMA Director Brian Hastings said Alabama currently has upwards of a quarter of a million evacuees from Florida staying at shelters, hotels and homes across the state.

Those people are eager to get home. He said there’s already an increase in traffic southbound to Florida.

But as they go, he’s urging them to be sure they’re informed and prepared for what they’ll find.

“It’s a partnership trying to flow these people back into Florida because really Florida needs to get commodities in there, food and water, they need to stabilize, get recovery assets in there. And it’s going to be a long road but they need to make sure Florida is safe before the residents go back home,” said Hastings.

Alabama also has a National Guard Task Force ready to deploy to Florida to assist with recovery.