Birmingham Fire and Rescue working blaze on 9th Avenue South

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Fire and Rescue is responding to a house fire on the 8300 block of 9th Avenue South, according to the department.

Two engines were on the scene, and initially had trouble fighting the fire due to an arcing power line at the scene. Alabama Power dispatched a worker to disconnect service to the line.

The battalion at the scene requested an additional engine to help battle the flames, and at this time they are still actively fighting the fire.

