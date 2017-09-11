Birmingham Fire and Rescue working blaze on 9th Avenue South

By Published:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Fire and Rescue is responding to a house fire on the 8300 block of 9th Avenue South, according to the department.

Two engines were on the scene, and initially had trouble fighting the fire due to an arcing power line at the scene. Alabama Power dispatched a worker to disconnect service to the line.

The battalion at the scene requested an additional engine to help battle the flames, and at this time they are still actively fighting the fire.

CBS42 will bring you more information as it becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s