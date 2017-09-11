FEMA offers access to disaster recovery help and resources

(WIAT) — FEMA is offering disaster assistance to help give storm survivors the help they need after severe weather.

The Disaster Assistance Improvement Program’s goal is to provide survivors with info, support, services, and a mean to access and apply for disaster assistance through data-sharing on federal, tribal, state, local and private sector partners.

The DAIP was created in 2006 by President George W. Bush, and it offers not only advice and services after the fact, but also tips for severe weather preparedness.