FEMA offers access to disaster recovery help and resources

By Published:
Rick Freedman
A roof is strewn across a home's lawn as Rick Freedman checks his neighbor's damage from Hurricane Irma in Marco Island, Fla., Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

(WIAT) — FEMA is offering disaster assistance to help give storm survivors the help they need after severe weather.

The Disaster Assistance Improvement Program’s goal is to provide survivors with info, support, services, and a mean to access and apply for disaster assistance through data-sharing on federal, tribal, state, local and private sector partners.

The DAIP was created in 2006 by President George W. Bush, and it offers not only advice and services after the fact, but also tips for severe weather preparedness.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s