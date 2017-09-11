First responders keep Calhoun County moving during storm

OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — First responders in Calhoun County responded to several reports of fallen trees and flooded roads Monday.

The Oxford Police Department blocked a few side roads with orange traffic cones, out of an abundance of caution, to keep cars from driving through small floods.

By late afternoon, wind gusts picked up.

“It sounded like a doggone earthquake,” said Lester Thompson, marveling at an old tree in his back yard that had split.

A large limb from the tree fell onto a shed and a car at the Thompsons’ house on Hale St. in Oxford.

No one was hurt, though Thompson said his brother had just parked and got out of the car minutes before the limb came down on it.

“It is hard to rip a tree like that apart because it’s not — it’s sound,” Thompson said. “You can look at the wood and tell it’s not rotted. We’re worried about the other limbs.”

While Thompson spoke to CBS42, smaller limbs continued to fall in his yard.

By 9:00 p.m. Monday night, the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency said they’d received reports of 15 toppled trees, and that the Thompsons’ damage was the worst reported in the county.

According to the EMA, trees took down three power lines in the county, leaving 37 people without power.

Falling trees were a cause for concern for many people Monday.

“I got a lot of trees where I live, and I didn’t want to take a chance,” said Sara Morgan, who lives in Oxford.

Morgan was one of 17 people taking shelter inside the Oxford Civic Center early Monday evening.

The Civic Center was one of six shelters the county opened Monday for people who did not want to remain in their homes.

Morgan said she’d never before evacuated her home due to severe weather, but was concerned by media reports on hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

“I didn’t want to end up like the people in Florida and Texas…staying in until it was too late.” Morgan said.