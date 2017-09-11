Insurance companies prepare to assess damage in the wake of Irma

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As Irma, now a tropical storm, makes its way north up through Florida, insurance companies are preparing to assess the damage in the wake of the storm.

More than 1,000 claim handlers from State Farm are staged in Birmingham, Alabama ready to deploy to assist clients.

For the past week, the claim handlers have been training to go to Florida and other areas impacted by the hurricane.

Six of their mobile response units will be taken to impacted areas. The unit supports its own power and has satellite technology. There are also computers on board to assist clients in the claims process.



“You could see anything from homes that are gone, vehicles that are missing, to outer damage of the hurricane, a couple shingles missing or dent in a car,” said deployment manager Tom Wells.

Claim handlers will assess the damage and then write a check to their client.