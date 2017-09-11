Irma causes flight delays and airport closures

By Published:
Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport (CBS42)

Flyers are feeling the impact of Hurricane Irma. Air travel continues to be affected as a result of the storm’s damage.

Although many Southeast airports remain open, a number of flights have been cancelled or delayed as the result of airport closures throughout the region.

Check the links below to find out what airports are affected and if your travel plans have been impacted.

Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport flight information

CLICK HERE TO SEE AIRPORT CLOSURES

CLICK HERE TO CHECK FLIGHT STATUS

 

