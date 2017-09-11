Meet the teams competing in the 6th edition of the ēCO Savings Race!

ēCO Credit Union and CBS 42 are excited to launch the 6th Edition of the ēCO Savings Race.

About the ēCO Savings Race

This year’s race will kick-off with eight families divided between three coaching teams. The teams will work with their coaches to set goals, make plans, and begin improving their financial pictures. They will also complete Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University to build a foundation for their journey. Click here to read details about the 6th edition.

So, let’s meet this year’s teams!

Team Creekmore

“We’re like everybody else, and we’ve made some mistakes that we need to fix…I think we are really relatable.”

Jamie and Carol Creekmore are both educators, and they are looking for a way to improve their financial picture- not only to prepare themselves for retirement, but for their two sons who are in college and 10th grade.

Team Gray

“We’re tired of being burdened down and just looking for a way out… wanting to have a better future for our kids. “

Daniel and Shirley are ready to make a change for a better future for their two young children. They are already working hard to pay off debt, when they can. But, they can’t wait to begin working with their eCO Savings Race coaches to learn about how to save more for their children’s futures and pay off even more debt!

Team Grinfield

“I’m a single mom and work two jobs. There were several bumps in the road that I had to experience. When you get out there, you can’t depend on anyone else to manage your money but you.”

Heather is a single mom of two high-schoolers, all while working two jobs to provide for her family. Heather is eager to learn more about where her money goes each month and how to save more of her hard-earned cash.

Team Hicks

“I want to get rid of as much debt as possible; I want to be able to retire and enjoy my retirement. I am excited! I want to get busy and get rid of all of this debt. I’m ready!”

Anjanette and daughter Anjelica are excited to join the ēCO Savings Race to start tackling their debts as a team. Anjelica’s 4-year-old daughter is a great motivation to learn more about how to aggressively pay off their debt so that her future is brighter!

Team Kidd

“I think learning about finances- personal finances- is the best tool that manages a family. I want to retire from my primary job at 60… I’m a veteran and I’ve already done 20 years active duty.”

Dorothy is a veteran who also works two jobs. She is looking forward to retiring and not working past the age of 62. Taking care of her two 16-year-old granddaughters is encouraging her to get on the right track with her finances to teach and prepare them for the future.

Team Shepherd

“We spend casually; if we see something, we buy it… Dealing with credit card debt is stressful, and I don’t want us to have that type of life. I want us to provide good examples for our children. I want for them to live financially stable.”

Timothy and Chasiti decided it was time to get a grip on their finances when they found out they have a second little one on the way! The Shepherds are ready to start working together, spending less to save for the extra expenses their second bundle of joy will bring.

Team Sproule

“We have dedicated all of our savings to a domestic adoption… It’s going to be uncomfortable for us to be open about our financial situation, but, I would appreciate someone being open with theirs so we could benefit from that.”

Bobby and Melissa are excited to increase their savings as they go from a family of three to a family of four through adoption! Every penny that they save they are committing to their adoption, so they committed to finding ways to cut costs.

Team Toney

“I want to be able to do things with my life before I reach a certain age, so I feel like (debt is) hindering me from where I want to be.”

LaTasha is ready to make some changes to her financial picture! She is ready to tackle (and eliminate) debt while also building up her savings. LaTasha is eager to learn more about her finances and to teach those watching the eCO Savings Race from her experiences in paying off debt and aggressively saving.

How can you be a part of the ēCO Savings Race?

ēCO Savings Race University

Throughout the ēCO Savings Race, the ēCO Credit Union Foundation (link to Foundation website) hosts free ēCO Education Seminars. Seminars are open to the public and are a great way to learn practical ways to improve your financial picture. Click here to find out more information.

Follow along on CBS 42

Follow the ēCO Savings Race teams’ progress on CBS 42. Participants will be featured each Monday during the 5 PM News. As you see how they are changing their lifestyle to increase savings and reduce debt, you’ll learn practical ways to improve your finances too! Click here to catch up on past features.

Like Your Favorite Team on Facebook.

Throughout the Savings Race, each team maintains a Facebook page to keep the public updated on their progress. Like your favorite team’s Facebook and learn more ways to improve your financial picture.

VOTE!

The 6th Edition of the ēCO Savings Race will have two voting periods.

October 2 nd through November 11 th

through November 11 February 5th through March 9th

Let your voice be heard, and vote for your favorite Savings Race Team during these voting periods… you might even walk away with a little extra money too! At the conclusion of each voting period, the team with the most votes will receive a $250 VISA gift card, and one lucky voter will be randomly selected to receive a $100 VISA gift card.