Tracking Irma – Shelters open in Central Alabama

Below is a list of places people can go to find shelter Monday, Sept. 11, 2017 as Irma moves toward Alabama:

Anniston – Carver Community Center opens at 9 AM

Auburn University – Draughon Library and Greene Hall will be available Monday and Monday night to students and employees who have a need for shelter; check www.auburn.edu and @AuburnSafety (Twitter and Facebook) for details

Birmingham – The Boutwell Auditorium is open for anyone seeking shelter. You can also drop off donations here for Irma evacuees

Chilton County – Raleigh’s Place; 346 County Rd 1028; Clanton, AL 35045, Clanton Church of Christ 1111 Lay Dam Road, Clanton AL 35045

Etowah County – A shelter at Elliot Community Center (2829 West Meighan Blvd) will be opened for evacuees and individuals who stay in campers or mobile homes at 8am. Both storm shelters in Coates Bend (2040 Macedonia Road and 1140 Pulltight Road) will also open at 8am. Download the Shelter Etowah app, available on the Apple iTunes Store and the Google Play Store for up to the minute shelter openings in Etowah County. You can also access this information at shelteretowah.com.

Walker County – Maranacha Baptist Church will have their doors open for anyone who needs shelter