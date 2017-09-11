Truck driver discovers alligator under 18-wheeler in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Employees with the city of Tuscaloosa captured an alligator early Monday morning.

Tuscaloosa Police Officers responded to Liberty Recycling around 7:40 a.m. on an alligator sitting call. Officers learned that a driver at the plant found an alligator under his 18-wheeler.

The Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Traffic Division, Lake Patrol and Tuscaloosa Department of Transportation’s Animal Control captured the alligator that measured close to 8 feet long. They turned the animal over to Alabama Game and Fish to be transported to Gainesville, Alabama and released back into its natural habitat.