Tuscaloosa trucker gets up close and personal with 8 foot alligator

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa man had some scary moments Monday morning at his job.

Truck driver Willie Dove came face to face with an eight-foot long alligator at the Liberty Recycling plant on 24th Street at 7:15 a.m.

Dove drives an 18 wheeler for the company. After arriving at work, he checked his tires and saw the alligator lurking underneath his truck.

“I saw a little tail sticking out, and I thought it was a piece of rubber, and then I walked back to the front of the truck and said, “Nope, that’s not a piece of rubber that’s an alligator’,” Dove said. “I thought he was five feet long but they are saying he was eight feet long.”

Tuscaloosa Police and Animal Control officers arrived and were able to capture the alligator. Dove thinks the reptile was on the property looking for food.

“Wild cats come in here all the time looking for something to eat. I’m guessing he was trying to get something to eat, maybe a cat or stray do that has come through here,” Dove said, “That would be my guess that he’s after a cat.”

Dove says seeing a large alligator was scary.

“I walked away a lucky man is all I’ve got to say,” Dove said. “You are not expecting an alligator to be under your truck at 7:15 in the morning.”

Animal Control officers turned over the alligator to Alabama Game and Fish to be transported to Gainesville, Alabama. It was released back into its natural habitat.