United Way’s 2-1-1 hotline receives more than 800 calls for help

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Hurricane Irma has forced millions of people to seek safety in other states and cities.

The city of Birmingham has opened its doors to make sure evacuees feel welcome.

We know as of Sunday, there were close to 200 evacuees at the Acadome in Montgomery.

Red Cross is on standby should more evacuees show up and need assistance.

In the meantime, plenty of people are reaching out to the United Way’s 2-1-1 hotline.

2-1-1 has received more than 800 calls in the state since Friday.

“211 re-tasks and staffs up to help travelers that are coming from affected areas find services specifically in this disaster find shelter,” said Drew Langloh with the United Way of Central Alabama.

If you are apart of an organization wanting to provide shelter or any other help, the United Way would like to hear from you.

Email stormresources@uwca.org or reach out through the 211 of Central Alabama Facebook page.