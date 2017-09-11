Voter registration deadline extended in the wake of Irma

By Published:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Governor Kay Ivey has extended the voter registration deadline to Tuesday, September 12th.

The original deadline to register to vote in the Senate Special Election was Monday at 11:59 p.m. As many state and county offices close due to Tropical Storm Irma, the governor has extended the deadline to give people an opportunity to register.

Click here to register online. The new deadline will go until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday night.

The Senate Special Election will be on September 26th.

