WINFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Winfield Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man that has been missing for about 10 days, according to a release from the department.

Timothy Wayne Masters, 33, is about 5’3″ tall, and weighs about 115 pounds. Masters is in a wheelchair as well, according to the release. He was last seen at his home around noon on Sept. 1.

Police are asking anyone with any information on Masters’s location to call them at (205) 570-4950 or call 911.