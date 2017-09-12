Alabaster making plans for new retail development

ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabaster City Council voted to approve an incentive package that would allow a new retail development project to begin in the area.

The proposed 350,000 square foot development would be across Highway 31 from the Colonial Promenade Shopping Center.

The developer, Alumni Properties, estimates annual sales could top $100 million dollars.

Mayor Marty Handlon tells CBS42 this project is a huge deal for the city.

“We are so excited that the development company came to us with the project because it is going to change the gateway of Alabaster,” Handlon said.

The groundbreaking is expected in about six months. The hope is to have the project completed by spring of 2019.